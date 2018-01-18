Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets Diplomatic Advisor to President of France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the French Republic Philippe Etienne during his working visit to France.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of political dialogue between the two countries and stressed the importance of high-level visits in further deepening of political relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the interlocutor on the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated Azerbaijan's fair position on the settlement of the conflict, based on the norms and principles of international law.

During the meeting the development of humanitarian and economic-trade relations between the two countries was commended. In this regard, the joint Azerbaijani-French University, the activities of the French lyceum, the support provided for teaching of French, exchange of students, the establishment of relations between the regions of two countries, and the expansion of trade relations were noted.

Elmar Mammadyarov spoke to the interlocutor about the transport and energy projects implemented in the region with the initiative and support of Azerbaijan and the fundamental reforms and measures taken to develop non-oil sector in our country. He invited French companies to be more closely involved in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector.

The sides with satisfaction noted the support provided by France for the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union.

During the meeting, the sides also praised Azerbaijan's tradition of multiculturalism and its contributions to intercultural and interfaith dialogue.

Furthermore at the meeting, the sides exchanged views on regional and global issues.

News.Az

