Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with UN's former Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon.

Ban Ki-moon is on a visit to Azerbaijan for participation in the 41th World Scout Conference.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea and exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern, the press service for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated Ban Ki-moon's visit to Azerbaijan and noted that such meetings make a significant contribution to bilateral relations. The Foreign Minister thanked Ban Ki-moon for his role in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

It was noted during the meeting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Korea and that various events were held in both countries.

Ban Ki-moon said that there is a great potential for expanding ties between the two countries, in particular, promoting cooperation in oil, gas, transport, high technologies and tourism and stressed the need for launching direct flights.

Ban Ki-moon displayed interest in the current situation in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the guest about the current state of negotiations around the conflict and noted that the conflict must be resolved in line with the resolutions of the UN Security Council, international law and in accordance with the principles of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders.

The sides exchanged views on the situation in the Korean Peninsula and UN's role in resolving conflicts around the world.

News.Az

