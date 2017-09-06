Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets his Georgian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Georgia's Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 6th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

Janelidze expressed his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for the support provided in the process of extinguishing forest fires in Georgia and added that this support was a brilliant indicator of friendly and neighborly relations between the two countries.



The sides expressed satisfaction with the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia on the basis of friendship, mutual respect, non-interference into each other's internal affairs and principles of good neighborliness.



Also, the ministers once again stated that Azerbaijan and Georgia, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, support their territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders.



In the course of the meeting, the sides noted the active cooperation between the two countries in the context of implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, which plays an important role in the energy security of Europe, on the basis of the successful experience of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum oil and gas pipelines.



The ministers also exchanged views on the efforts aimed at the soonest completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) and added that trade turnover will increase with the launch of the BTK, while noting the wide opportunities to be created with the launch of the South-West transport corridor.



In this regard, the ministers emphasized the importance of a trilateral partnership mechanism that has already been established between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey which implement important joint infrastructure projects.



The parties added that the mechanism created between the three countries is unique and very effective, adding that the meetings of the ministers of finance, economy, customs and defense were held in this context.



The sides noted the similiarity of their positions on the international agenda between Azerbaijan and Georgia and stressed the importance of further cooperation and mutual support within international and regional organizations.



The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

