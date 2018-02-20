Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets outgoing Egyptian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Susanne Gamil Nouh on the occasion of completion of her mission.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, which have historical and traditional friendly relations, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Susanne Gamil Nouh thanked for support during her diplomatic mission and stressed that she did not spare efforts to further develop friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt.

The parties regarded the soonest meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission as a positive step and expressed their hope that the activities of the Commission will make a significant contribution to the development of economic and trade relations.

It was noted that Egypt was one of the founding states in the Non-Aligned Movement. The sides exchanged views on the Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement to be held in our country on April 5-6 and Azerbaijan's Presidency in the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019-2022.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished success to Ambassador Susanne Gamil Nouh in her future activity.

