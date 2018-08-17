Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets outgoing Malaysian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received outgoing Malaysian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dato Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the political dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, and highlighted the progress made in the development of energy and economic relations, according to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted the Ambassador's contribution to the development of traditional friendly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Dato Roslan Tan Sri Abdul Rahman thanked for support provided to him during his diplomatic mission and emphasized his efforts to develop friendly relations between the two countries.

News.Az

