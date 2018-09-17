Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets SCO Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held talks with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Rashid Alimov within the framework of his working visit to the People's Republic of China

During the meeting the prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) were discussed, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Noting that Azerbaijan intends to further develop cooperation with the organization and bring it to a qualitatively new level, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov underlined the importance of raising our country's status from a Dialogue Partner to observer within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In his turn, Rashid Alimov said Azerbaijan's appeal on the status of observer was discussed at a meeting of the SCO National Coordinator Council held in August of the current year. He said this issue will be considered at the meeting of the Council of SCO Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting the sides agreed to continue the contacts.

News.Az

