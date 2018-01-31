Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets Turkmenistan President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan as part of his official visit to Turkmenistan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov conveyed the greetings of H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to President of Turkmenistan. President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov asked to convey his greetings and the most sincere wishes to H.E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting it was noted that the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan in 2017 and high-level political dialogue held by the heads of state of two countries gave additional impetus to the development of traditional friendship ties between our countries.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have firm determination in further development of traditional friendship and brotherhood relations historically existed between the peoples of two countries.

It was noted that participation of high-level delegates of Azerbaijan Railways CSC, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CSC and Baku International Sea Trade Port CSC and holding the working meetings with the relevant authorities of Turkmenistan provide favorable opportunities for the development of cooperation in energy and transport spheres. It was underlined that a series of documents signed especially in different fields of economy in the framework of latest official visit of the President of Turkmenistan create productive ground for the development of economical-trade relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov stated that the launch of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway substantially increased transport capacities for the countries of the region.

It was reiterated that the development of bilateral relations between our countries in the trilateral format with the participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan serves to strengthening of regional cooperation and prosperity.

At the meeting the sides also exchanged their views on issues of mutual interest.

