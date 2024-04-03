Azerbaijan`s foreign minister meets with outgoing Ukrainian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador Vladyslav Kanevskyi, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Hailing the current level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, the parties emphasized the significance of expanding cooperation.

The two noted that the relations between the two countries and peoples are rooted in historical foundations, constantly evolving based respect for the norms and principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Ambassador Vladyslav Kanevskyi thanked the Azerbaijani government for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, highlighting its importance for his country.

During the meeting, the pair also exchanged other bilateral and regional topics of mutual interest.

FM Bayramov thanked the Ukrainian ambassador for his efforts to develop relations between the two countries during his tenure in Azerbaijan, and wished him success in his future activities.

