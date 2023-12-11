Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with reps of media, leading think tanks in Brussels

As part of his working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday met with representatives of media and leading think tanks in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

Among the current issues on the agenda were the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, the post-conflict situation in the region, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and issues of regional cooperation, the ministry informed.

