Azerbaijan’s foreign minister meets with UK state minister

As part of his working visit to Iceland, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with UK Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and UN Tariq Ahmad, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UK, the cooperation in various fields, and the current regional situation.

FM Bayramov on Tuesday embarked on a working visit to Reykjavik to take part in the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe.

News.Az