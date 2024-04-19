Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, Palestine's premier discuss situation in Gaza 

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday held a phone conversation with Mohammad Mustafa, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine.

During the phone conversation, the parties discussed issues on the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, as well as the situation in Gaza, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Bayramov congratulated PM Mohammad Mustafa on his appointment to this important position. The Palestinian premier, in turn, sincerely congratulated Azerbaijan for assuming the Presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The parties hailed the existing agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palestine in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as the mutual support provided by both countries within international organizations.

FM Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan always supports the “two-state solution” to the Palestinian issue in line with international law and the relevant UN resolutions. He noted that Azerbaijan, at the national level and during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), has taken practical steps towards eliminating the consequences of the conflict.

The parties also exchanged views on several bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

News.Az