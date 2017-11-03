Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives delegation led by Pyer Alan Rafan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received delegation led by Pyer Alan Rafan, head of France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in National Assembly of France.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the current status of cooperation including prospects of development in the political, economic, cultural and sports fields between Azerbaijan and France. They added that the mutual visits contribute to promotion of bilateral relations.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that this year marks the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France and both countries forged friendly ties based on mutual understanding throughout these years.

Minister emphasized an exceptional role of H.E. Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Pyer Alan Rafan noted the importance of expansion of cooperation with the regions of France as well as increasing of contacts between the parliamentarians. He also stressed the significance of enhancing friendship ties between the cities of both countries for further public awareness and promotion of Azerbaijan in France.

Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stated that the justice is on the side of Azerbaijan and the conflict must be resolved within the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of our country.

