Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives outgoing Italian ambassador - PHOTO

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Giampaolo Cutillo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Republic of Azerbaijan upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure.

During the meeting the satisfaction was expressed with the cooperation between two countries and progress in promotion in the fields of economy and trade was noted, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.



Ambassador Giampaolo Cutillo expressed his gratitude for the support provided to run his diplomatic activities and noted that he speared no efforts to enhance bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Ambassador Giampaolo Cutillo every success in his future activities.



