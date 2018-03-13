Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives speaker of Montenegrin Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament Ivan Brajović, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Expressing his satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, Brajović said that he had a very interesting and useful meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Brajović emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's growing influence over the past few years and the significance of holding the first international session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Silk Road Support Group in Baku and expressed confidence that productive discussions within the framework of the session will contribute to the development of dialogue and cooperation.

At the meeting, the sides stressed that the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro proceeds in the atmosphere of constructive dialogue and understanding. In this regard, it was noted that Montenegro is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan in the Euro-Atlantic institutions. The sides also noted that the two countries support each other within international organizations. It was noted that Montenegro supports Azerbaijan's bid for hosting Expo 2025.

The sides stressed that parliamentary diplomacy played a special role in the development of friendship between Azerbaijan and Montenegro. The sides emphasized that the parliamentary delegations of the two countries successfully cooperated within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The speaker of the Montenegrin Parliament said that his country fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty and stands for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the Minsk Group on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.

Mammadyarov pointed out that Montenegro's fair position on the settlement of the conflict is highly appreciated. He noted that the entire international community, including the European Union, fully supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The sides touched upon cooperation in energy, transport, investment, tourism and education. Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed the guests on the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects, and pointed out the cooperation issues with Montenegro at the same time.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

News.Az

