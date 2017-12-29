Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister receives TurkPA Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries (TurkPA) Altinbek Mamayusupov.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current and future activities of the Assembly and prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation among member states. In this regard, it was emphasized that TurkPA played an important platform for historical, cultural and ethnic ties between member states.

They also discussed TurkPA's cooperation with other inter-parliamentary co-operation organizations.

At the meeting Mamayusupov stressed Azerbaijan's growing influence in recent years, hosting a number of prestigious international events and added that Azerbaijan has become a center for global dialogue.

News.Az

News.Az