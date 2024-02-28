Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to meet with Armenian counterpart in Berlin

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to meet with Armenian counterpart in Berlin

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister to meet with Armenian counterpart in Berlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to meet with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Berlin today, News.Az reports.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold another round of talks on the draft "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations".

As part of his visit to Berlin, the top Azerbaijani diplomat will also hold meetings with German officials.

News.Az