Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry delegation visits Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov visited Romania on September 3-5.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a series of meetings with Vice Prime Minister responsible for the implementation of Romania`s Strategic Partnerships Ana Birchall and Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu. On the same day, the political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Romania were held with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu.

The sides hailed fruitful cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral levels. Romania's important role as a strategic partner in expanding the EU-Azerbaijan relations was also pointed out. The sides expressed confidence that Romania's EU Council Presidency during the first half of next year will contribute to the deepening and strengthening of the EU-Azerbaijan relations.

The sides also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Romanian side reaffirmed its support for the resolution of the conflict on the basis of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Khalaf Khalafov thanked commended Romania for its fair position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

During the political consultations the sides also highlighted the importance of expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az