Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences over deadly earthquake in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extended condolences over a deadly earthquake in Türkiye, News.Az reports.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of life and destruction caused by an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Türkiye," the ministry said on Twitter.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. Azerbaijan always stands by Türkiye," added the ministry.

News.Az