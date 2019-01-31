Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry holds enlarged board meeting
An enlarged board meeting was held Jan. 30 at the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry under the chairmanship of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, the ministry said in a statement.
A plan of events to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan's diplomatic service, as well as a number of other organizational and personnel issues were discussed during the meeting, the ministry noted.
During the meeting, the newly appointed heads of the ministry's departments were also presented.
News.Az