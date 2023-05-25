Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on 60th anniversary of African Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the 60th anniversary of the founding of the African Union, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "Today marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the African Union as an international organization. On this occasion Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan extends its sincere congratulations to African countries and the African Union Commission.

In the past 60 years African Union has played significant role in ensuring valuable contribution of the African continent to global peace, security and sustainable development.

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries as well as the Union traditionally develops at an ever-increasing rate, becoming more active in scale and extending to new dimensions. The level and the intensity of our contacts with African countries are constantly growing.

During Azerbaijani chairmanship to the Non-Aligned Movement relationship with African countries has gained a new impetus.

As the incumbent Chairmanship of the Movement, which has played invaluable role in the decolonization process of African countries, the Republic of Azerbaijan has identified the African continent as one of its priority regions to focus on during its NAM Chairmanship tenure. Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic the Republic of Azerbaijan in its both national and NAM Chairmanship capacities has spared no effort to support the development of capacities of African countries in addressing the consequences of the pandemic. It has promoted global initiatives aimed at minimizing the impact of the pandemic on developing states, including African countries and contributing to their post-pandemic recovery.

It is not coincidence that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the recent Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 has announced a Global Call in support of post-pandemic recovery of the African countries and as a first contributor under this framework announced a donation in the amount of 1 million USD.

The Republic of Azerbaijan gradually enlarges its diplomatic representation in the African continent. In addition to already existing diplomatic representations, the Republic of Azerbaijan established Embassy in Kenya at the end of last year.

The Republic of Azerbaijan is confident that cooperation between Azerbaijan and African countries will continue to grow based on shared values and principles in both bilateral basis and within the African Union."

News.Az