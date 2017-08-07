Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry representative receives Costa Rican Chargé d'affaires

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the meeting, the sides discussed development perspectives of friendship relations between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica.

On 7 August, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazade, the Head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received Jairo López Bolaños, the newly appointed Chargé d'affaires of the Republic of Costa Rica to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting Jairo López Bolaños presented to Parvin Mirzazade the letter of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, Manuel González Sanz addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov related on his appointment and the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Costa Rica in Azerbaijan.

With the opening of the Embassy of Costa Rica, in Azerbaijan functions 64 foreign embassies, representatives of 12 international organizations and 4 General Consulates.

News.Az

