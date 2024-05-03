Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to UK ambassador’s claims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Aykhan Hajizada, took to X to respond the unfounded claims made by UK Ambassador to Baku Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.

Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan’s media freedom is as free, democratic, stable and prosperous as in the UK.

“Ambassador, your claim lacks fairness and impartiality, focusing on a narrow perspective that overlooks a comprehensive review of the freedom of media in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan’s media freedom is as free, democratic, stable and prosperous as in the United Kingdom,” the spokesperson said.

News.Az