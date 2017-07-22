Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman gives interview to Chinese CCTV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev has given a broad interview to China's CCTV channel.

CCTV is aired in more than 100 countries and has a broad audience of viewers.

During the programme Hikmat Hajiyev answered the anchorman's question about the One Belt One Road concept, development and expansion of economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and China.

Noting the successful visit and important meetings held by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in December 2015, the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed the high level political dialogue between the two countries and the mutual support of the territorial integrity and sovereignty between the two countries.

Stressing the important role of Azerbaijan and China in the historial Silk Road, the Foreign Ministry official noted the traditionally broad potential for cooperation between the countries based on China's One Belt One Road concept. In this context, he stressed the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad to start operating soon as an important component of the East-West transport corridor.

During the interview, Hajiyev spoke about the works for development of favorable conditions for foreign investment, as well as the nonoil sector and tourism done in Azerbaijan. He also touched upon the development of cultural and humanitarian between the two countries and stressed the importance of such media programmes in bringing the Azerbaijani culture and realities to the attention of the Chinese public.

CCTV plans to prepare a series of programmes about the development, economy, tourism potential of Azerbaijan and its relations with China.

News.Az

News.Az