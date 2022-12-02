Azerbaijan’s four cultural elements inscribed on UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Four cultural elements of Azerbaijan have been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 17th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage held in Moroccan capital Rabat between November 28 and December 3, News.Az reports.

Among the elements submitted to the representative list are: “Pehlevanliq culture: traditional zorkhana games, sports and wrestling” and three multinational nominations “Sericulture and traditional production of silk for weaving” (Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), “Telling tradition of Molla Nasreddin” (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) and “Culture of Çay (tea), a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction” (Azerbaijan and Turkiye).

The aforementioned nominations document were submitted in cooperation with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO and the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

Azerbaijan is represented at the UNESCO session by the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, the National Commission for UNESCO and the country’s embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco.

News.Az