Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler to vie for Baku 2017 gold medal
- 19 May 2017 12:11
- Sports
Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Nurmagomed Gadzhiyev (97 kg) will vie for a gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.
He has defeated Syria’s Abdallh Karem (9-0) in the semifinals, according
Earlier, Gadzhiyev faced Turkmenistan’s Yusup Melejayev in the quarterfinals and won, 11-1.
The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.
News.Az