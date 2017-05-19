Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler to vie for Baku 2017 gold medal

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestler Nurmagomed Gadzhiyev (97 kg) will vie for a gold medal of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

He has defeated Syria’s Abdallh Karem (9-0) in the semifinals, according 

Earlier, Gadzhiyev faced Turkmenistan’s Yusup Melejayev in the quarterfinals and won, 11-1.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital. 

News.Az


