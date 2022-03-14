Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestling team becomes European champion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Under-23 Wrestling Championship ended in Plovdiv, Bulgaria/

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have achieved historical success in the continental championship, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team led by coaches Arif Abdullayev, Jabrail Hasanov and Rovshan Hajiyev won 7 medals.

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg), Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg), Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Islam Ilyasov (97 kg) defeated all their rivals and became European champions. Bronze medals were won by Tofig Aliyev (57 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) and Aydin Ahmedov (125 kg).

Thus, our team, represented in 9 weight categories out of 10, won 4 gold and 3 bronze medals. As a result, our team scored 159 points and became the European champion in the team event. Turkey (151) came in second and Georgia (149) came in third.

This result is the best in the history of our national team in the European Championships in freestyle wrestling among youths under 23 both in terms of the number of medals and the team standings

News.Az