Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus records increase in donations

Over 110 million manat (approximately $65.1 million) has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus up to date.

Donations have been made by 2,692 legal entities and 8,223 individuals.

On March 19, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree to establish the Fund, which aims to stem the spread of coronavirus and provide financial assistance to the country`s response measures. The protection of public health in Azerbaijan and provision of health care services in accordance with international standards are among the priorities of the socio-economic policy implemented in the country.

News.Az

