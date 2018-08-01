Azerbaijan’s FX reserves increase by 5.6%

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Strategic exchange reserves increase", Chairman of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov said at the press conference.

APA reports that according to him, in the six months of 2018 the foreign-exchange reserves increased by $2.3 billion or 5.6% to $44.2 billion.

‘Of this, $37.7 billion belongs to SOFAZ, $1 billion to Finance Ministry, $5.5 billion to Central Bank. Central Bank’s reserves exceed import of three-month goods and services’, he said.

News.Az

