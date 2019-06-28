Azerbaijan’s Gadzhiyev wins wrestling silver at 2nd European Games
- 28 Jun 2019 12:37
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 139752
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-gadzhiyev-wins-wrestling-silver-at-2nd-european-games Copied
Azerbaijani wrestler Nurmagomed Gadzhiyev has claimed silver in the men`s 97kg division at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.
As Gadzhiyev was unable to wrestle because of an injury he suffered during the semifinal bout Russia`s Abdulrashid Sadulaev was declared the winner of the final encounter.
News.Az