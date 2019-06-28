Azerbaijan’s Gadzhiyev wins wrestling silver at 2nd European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani wrestler Nurmagomed Gadzhiyev has claimed silver in the men`s 97kg division at the 2nd European Games in Minsk.

As Gadzhiyev was unable to wrestle because of an injury he suffered during the semifinal bout Russia`s Abdulrashid Sadulaev was declared the winner of the final encounter.

News.Az

