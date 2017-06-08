Azerbaijan's Ganja among top five popular historical cities of CIS

Azerbaijan's Ganja among top five popular historical cities of CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ganja is in top five historical cities of the CIS for its popularity among Russian tourists.

TurStat analytical agency reports that the four other cities are Turkustan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Bukhara (Uzbekistan) and Taraz (Kazakhstan).

The report of the analytical agency notes that more than 400,000 tourists visit Ganja. Most of them are Russian tourists.

News.Az

News.Az