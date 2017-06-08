Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's Ganja among top five popular historical cities of CIS

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan's Ganja among top five popular historical cities of CIS

Ganja is in top five historical cities of the CIS for its popularity among Russian tourists.

TurStat analytical agency reports that the four other cities are Turkustan (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Bukhara (Uzbekistan) and Taraz (Kazakhstan).

The report of the analytical agency notes that more than 400,000 tourists visit Ganja. Most of them are Russian tourists. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      