Azerbaijan’s Ganja once again under Armenian fire
- 08 Oct 2020 09:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153011
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-ganja-once-again-under-armenian-fire Copied
The Armenian Armed Forces once again subjected Azerbaijan's Ganja to rocket fire, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.
At about 4:00 am (GMT=4) on Oct. 8, Armenian armed forces launched rocket attacks on Ganja, resulting in damage to several civilian objects, one car and a number of residential buildings.
Prosecutor's office employees are carrying out the necessary investigative measures. The public will be additionally informed about the results.