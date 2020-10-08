Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Ganja once again under Armenian fire

The Armenian Armed Forces once again subjected Azerbaijan's Ganja to rocket fire, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.

At about 4:00 am (GMT=4) on Oct. 8, Armenian armed forces launched rocket attacks on Ganja, resulting in damage to several civilian objects, one car and a number of residential buildings.

Prosecutor's office employees are carrying out the necessary investigative measures. The public will be additionally informed about the results.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

