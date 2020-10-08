Azerbaijan’s Ganja once again under Armenian fire

The Armenian Armed Forces once again subjected Azerbaijan's Ganja to rocket fire, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office said Thursday.

At about 4:00 am (GMT=4) on Oct. 8, Armenian armed forces launched rocket attacks on Ganja, resulting in damage to several civilian objects, one car and a number of residential buildings.

Prosecutor's office employees are carrying out the necessary investigative measures. The public will be additionally informed about the results.

News.Az