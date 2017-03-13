Azerbaijan's Ganja set to take up role as CIS Cultural Capital 2017
Azerbaijan's second largest city, Ganja, will host a ceremony on Saturday as the city is set to assume its new role as a Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) 2017.
The ceremony will be attended by delegates from foreign countries, AzerTag reports.
The ceremony will feature an exhibition highlighting Ganja’s ancient history, rich culture, arts, handiworks, and cuisine.
News.Az