Azerbaijan’s gas exports grow by 18% in 2022

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe amounted to 11.4 billion cubic meters from December through December in 2022, the country’s minister of energy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Türkiye in the reporting period totaled 8.4 billion cubic meters (including 5.6 billion cubic meters through Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), and the exports to Georgia – 2.5 billion cubic meters.

Total gas exports from Azerbaijan in 2022 grew by 18 percent compared to 2021, Minister Shahbazov added.

In total, 22.3 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Azerbaijan from January through December 2022.

News.Az