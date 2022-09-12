Azerbaijan’s gas exports grow by 23% in 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s gas exports grew by 23 percent in the first eight months of 2022, the country’s energy minister said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“According to operational data, 7.3 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 5.4 bcm to Türkiye and 1.7 bcm to Georgia within the 8 months of this year,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

He also noted that according to operational data for eight months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 17.6 out of 21.8 million tons of extracted oil.

“Compared to the same period last year, 14.4 out of 30.6 bcm gas produced with an increase of 9.7% was exported,” he added.

