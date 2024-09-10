Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe reach 8.4 bcm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan exported 8.4 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first eight months of 2024, the country’s minister of energy has announced.

“In January-August, 8.4 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 6.5 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.5 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.The minister stressed that the the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) supplied Türkiye with 3.7 bcm of gas.“During eight months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 3.1 percent compared to the corresponding period last year,” he added.

News.Az