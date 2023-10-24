Azerbaijan’s GDP grew four times over past 20 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

World Bank estimates indicate that Azerbaijan entered the group of high-income countries in 2022 whereas since 2002 it has been among the low-income countries, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov made the remarks while speaking at the third Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue on the topic “Results of the 2023 Global SDG Summit and the role of Supreme Audit Institutions in the SGD implementation” in Baku, News.Az reports.

He pointed out that over the past 20 years, Azerbaijan's gross domestic product (GDP) has increased 4 times, and its per capita GDP has increased 3.2 times.

According to the deputy minister, the restoration and reintegration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories in the medium and long term promises great opportunities for increasing the country’s economic potential.

“To that end, the implementation of the First State Program for the Great Return to the liberated territories is of great importance. One of the main directions is the creation of the necessary infrastructure to ensure reconstruction, restoration, sustainable development and a high standard of living for the population in the liberated territories,” Mammadov added.

