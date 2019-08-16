Azerbaijan's GDP increases by 2.5%

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-July 2019, Azerbaijan’s GDP exceeded the corresponding figures for the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani State Statistics C

Azerbaijan’s GDP reached 44.473 billion manats in 1H2019, that is 2.5 percent more than in 1H2018.

During the reporting period, economic growth was observed in spheres such as information and communications - 16.9 percent, agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 6.3 percent, tourism and catering - 4.3 percent, industry - 3.3 percent, trade and repair of vehicles - 2.9 percent, transport and storage - 2.6 percent, in other spheres - 1.7 percent. At the same time, a decrease of 9.1 percent was observed in the construction sector.

In January-July, the economic growth reached 1.9 percent in the oil sector, and three percent in the non-oil sector .

GDP per capita for the reporting period reached 4,499.5 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 16)

