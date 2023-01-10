Azerbaijan’s GDP reached a record high - 134 billion manats last year: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We do all the work at our own expense. We have not received help from anyone after the war. Only the presidents of two countries – Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan – initiated the construction of two schools in Fuzuli. Apart from that, we have not received a single manat of aid from anywhere,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“Therefore, economic independence must be strengthened, and last year our gross domestic product reached a record high. According to the latest information, it reached 134 billion manats. This is a figure equal to about 80 billion dollars. Of course, foreign trade also increased and exceeded 50 billion dollars. The positive balance of foreign trade is 25 billion dollars. So those dealing with the economy know what this means. At the same time, our foreign debt has decreased,” the head of state added.

News.Az