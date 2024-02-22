Azerbaijan's green energy achievements highlighted at IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium in Riyadh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Kamal Abbasov highlighted the country's achievements in the energy sector both in traditional and renewable energy sources at the 14th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks in Riyadh, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

He briefed on Azerbaijan's interest in the development of 'green' hydrogen projects, emphasizing the exploration of the potential for producing and exporting hydrogen from renewable energy sources to meet the growing demand for low-carbon energy.

The deputy minister underscored that Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 this year, pays special attention to sustainable and environmentally friendly energy solutions.

Azerbaijan has joined initiatives related to 'green' energy and energy efficiency within COP28, and by 2027, it's planned to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's total installed electricity capacity to 33 percent.

Abbasov also spoke about progress in implementing a 'green' energy project involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, where, at the initial stage, four GW of 'green' energy is planned to be exported to Europe through the Black Sea.

The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.

On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as COP29 President.

News.Az