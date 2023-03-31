Azerbaijan’s Guba hosts conference dedicated to anniversary of 1918 genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference, themed “Legal Aspects of Ethnic Cleansing and Genocide: In the Context of Historical Facts”, kicked off in Azerbaijan’s Guba district, News.Az reports.

The conference was co-organized by the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, the Western Azerbaijan Community and the Guba District Executive Authority on the occasion of March 31 - Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community Aziz Alekberli, Head of the Guba District Executive Authority Ziyaddin Aliyev and other officials are taking part in the conference hosted at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Guba.

The event participants first visited the Guba Genocide Memorial Complex to honor the memory of the genocide victims.

105 years ago, in March-April 1918, Dashnak-Bolshevik armed groups operating under the mandate of the Baku Soviet carried out brutal massacres against tens of thousands of peaceful Azerbaijanis in Baku, as well as in Shamakhi, Guba, Irevan, Zangazur, Garabagh, Nakhchivan and Kars regions. As a result of massacres, more than 16,000 people were brutally murdered and 167 villages were destroyed in Guba alone.

The systematic and planned nature of the massacres, which were an integral part of the radical nationalist Armenians’ policy of racial discrimination and ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, manifests itself in the confessions of Stephan Shaumyan, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Caucasus, an ethnic Armenian, that 6,000 armed soldiers of the Baku Soviet and 4,000 armed soldiers of the Dashnaksutyun Party took part in the massacres.

News.Az