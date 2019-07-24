Azerbaijan's Hasanli crowned wrestling champion at Baku 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Khasay Hasanli has beaten German Deni Nakayev 3-2 to claim gold in the men's 65kg weight category at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.

Russian Abdul-Valid Iakhiev and Ukrainian Marian Holubovskyi claimed bronze medals. News.Az

