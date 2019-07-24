Azerbaijan's Hasanli crowned wrestling champion at Baku 2019
- 24 Jul 2019 10:16
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 140345
- Sports
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-hasanli-crowned-wrestling-champion-at-baku-2019 Copied
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Khasay Hasanli has beaten German Deni Nakayev 3-2 to claim gold in the men's 65kg weight category at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.
Russian Abdul-Valid Iakhiev and Ukrainian Marian Holubovskyi claimed bronze medals.
News.Az