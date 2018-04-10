Azerbaijan’s Health Ministry announces average life expectancy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Average life expectancy in Azerbaijan is 75.2 years, said Jeyhun Mammadov, director of the Public Health and Reform Center of the Ministry of Health.

He made the remarks at the German-Azerbaijani business forum on medical tourism in Baku on Tuesday, APA reports.

During the forum Mammadov spoke about the reform to be carried out in Azerbaijan’s health sector.

He said that 3,100 patients are currently receiving treatment at the Republican Thalassemia Center.

“In 2017, twelve bone marrow transplantation operations were performed at the Thalassemia Center,” Mammadov added.

He noted that blood stocks and its components are growing in Azerbaijan year by year,

Underlining that 225,000 diabetes patients in Azerbaijan are provided with medicines by the state, Mammadov said that the death rate from hemophilia in the country had dropped.

News.Az

