Azerbaijan's Health Ministry: Students, who came from China and placed at Clinical Medical Center, tested negative for coronavirus

Press services of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance have released joint information, the Ministry told APA.

According to the Information, Ministry of Health received from Clinical Medical Center, two Azerbaijanis (1997), taken to hospital and studying in Zhuozhou city of China, have been tested negative, it means no virus has been found.

They are expected to be released from the hospital during the day.

