Azerbaijan’s helicopter, two ships involved in search for Iranian sailor missing in Caspian Sea

Azerbaijan’s helicopter, two ships involved in search for Iranian sailor missing in Caspian Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 25, the Crisis Management Center of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received an appeal from the Port and Maritime Administration of Ir

The information was sent to the relevant state bodies, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA.

On February 26, a helicopter of the Air Force of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and two ships of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service were involved in the search for the Iranian sailor.

News.Az

News.Az