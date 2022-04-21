Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine ‘clear confirmation’ of high-level strategic partnership: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

The humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine is a clear confirmation of the high-level of strategic partnership between the two countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to Baku told journalists on Thursday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“Today, the third stage of Azerbaijan's large humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is being carried out. The seventh transport plane is leaving with a very important cargo for Ukraine. The aid includes medicines and food. Of course, the humanitarian aid that is being provided at a very difficult moment for Ukraine is a clear confirmation of the high level of strategic partnership between the two countries,” Vladislav Kanevski said at the ceremony of sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Kanevski also hailed the humanitarian aid as a manifestation of the great friendship that binds the people of Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Taking the opportunity, the diplomat expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani leadership, first of all, to President Ilham Aliyev for the assistance provided.

