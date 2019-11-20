Azerbaijan's imports from Georgia up 4.1%

Azerbaijan imported products worth 400,350,700 US dollar from Georgia in January-October this year, which is 4.1% more than in 2018, according to the State Statistics Committee, AZERTAC reported.

Azerbaijan's share in Georgia's total export made up 13.2 percent, the official figures suggest.

Azerbaijan is Georgia's second largest foreign trade partner behind Russia.

