Azerbaijan’s Independence Day celebrated in Berlin

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany organized an event marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The event held at the Berlin-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center was attended by more than 500 guests, including many Bundestag members, high-ranking representatives from German state bodies, foreign ambassadors, media representatives, scientific and cultural figures, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and other communities living in Germany, the embassy’s press service told News.Az.

The event was declared open after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Germany were sounded.

The event first featured the screening of a short film produced by the Embassy of Azerbaijan about the country’s Independence Day.

Addressing the event, Nasimi Aghayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany, noted that 105 years ago, the people of Azerbaijan established the first republic in the Muslim world. The diplomat pointed out that the republic has achieved many successes and granted women’s suffrage.

Ambassador Aghayev also highlighted the unparalleled services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the establishment of modern Azerbaijani statehood, and the rapid development of the country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the importance of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity following the 44-day Patriotic War in terms of statehood.

On behalf of the German government, Matthias Lüttenberg, German Foreign Ministry Commissioner for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia, extended congratulations on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day. Lüttenberg also hailed the rapid development of relations between Azerbaijan and Germany.

Later on, the event featured a musical program.

News.Az