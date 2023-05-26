Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Cuba (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official reception marking Azerbaijan’s Independence Day was held in Havana, Cuba.

The event was declared open after the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Cuba were sounded, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba told News.Az.

Addressing the event, Ruslan Rzayev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Cuba, informed the guests about the establishment of the first democratic republic in the Muslim East in Azerbaijan on 28 May 1918 and the historical achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He spoke about the difficulties Azerbaijan encountered in the first years after regaining its independence in 1991, as well as about the political and economic success achieved by the country during the years of independence.

The event participants were informed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of modern Azerbaijan, carried out invaluable services for strengthening the country’s independence, ensuring its socio-economic development, increasing its reputation on a global scale and pursuing a successful foreign policy. Ambassador Rzayev pointed out that 2023 was declared as the “Year of Heydar Aliyev” in Azerbaijan to mark the national leader’s 100th anniversary.

The diplomat also stressed that there are vast opportunities to further expand relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba.

The event also featured the screening of videos highlighting Azerbaijan’s history, culture and tourism potential.

News.Az