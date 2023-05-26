Azerbaijan’s Independence Day solemnly marked in Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Islamabad organized a reception marking May 28 - the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

The event was attended by Khazar Farhadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Islamabad, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistani Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Zahid Akram Durrani, Deputy Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, foreign ambassadors, diplomats, representatives of Pakistan’s state bodies, public, social, cultural and business institutions, high-ranking military officers of Pakistan, media representatives, as well as Azerbaijanis living in Pakistan, the embassy’s press service told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov recalled that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), the first democratic republic in the Muslim East, was founded on May 28, 1918.

The diplomat provided detailed information about the development path of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He noted that during the short period of 23 months of its existence, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic made great strides, namely the recognition of equal rights of all citizens regardless of ethnic and religious affiliation and the granting of women’s suffrage earlier than many European countries.

He said that after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the people of Azerbaijan established an independent Republic of Azerbaijan based on the traditions of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Ambassador Farhadov pointed out that after regaining its independence, in 1991-1993, Azerbaijan was on the verge of a civil war and the loss of its independence, and economic and political instability reigned in the country. He added that National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who came to power again in 1993 at the request of the Azerbaijani people, made the independence of Azerbaijan eternal by managing to eliminate chaos and anarchy and overcome economic and political difficulties in the country.

The diplomat stressed that the policy founded by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Ambassador Farhadov also spoke about the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation after the 2002 Patriotic War, as well as about the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

As for Baku-Islamabad relations, the diplomat said Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence. He stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are based on strong friendship and fraternity and these relations continue to develop successfully in almost all areas.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan’s Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, in turn, conveyed his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

The Pakistani minister emphasized that after regaining its independence, Azerbaijan implemented large transnational energy, transport and infrastructure projects that contributed significantly to the development of the region.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also underlined the importance of high-level mutual visits in terms of further boosting bilateral relations.

Later on, the event featured the screening of promotional videos about Azerbaijan. An exhibition highlighting Azerbaijan’s history, culture and tourism potential was organized as part of the event.

News.Az