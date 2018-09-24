Azerbaijan’s interior minister in Tehran for key talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Interior Minister Ramil Usubov arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Monday for bilateral talks.

Heading a high-ranking political delegation, Usubov arrived in Tehran on Monday and was received by his Iranian counterpart Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli, ISNA reported on September 24.

During his two-day visit, the two sides are expected to explore ways for enhanced cooperation in the campaign against narcotics.

They will also discuss ways to expand their cooperation in the fight against insecurity and terrorism in the region.

